File photo

UPDATE: One Grizzly euthanized; one wounded, unaccounted for at Fernie Alpine Resort

Residents, public told to avoid Highline Drive area of Resort

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

According to a release by RCMP, conservation officers attempted to euthanize two bears that were trying to gain entry into at least two homes on the Ski Hill while the residents were inside.

The bears appeared to be starving.

“Conservation Officers and RCMP were forced to euthanize the bears however one is unaccounted for and believed injured with a gun shot wound,” said RCMP Corporal R. Wright in a release.

“Conservation is continuing its efforts to locate the bear. Should any member of the public locate the bear which is believed to be in the area of the Fernie ski resort; do not approach and call 911.”

10:30 a.m.

Residents in the Highline Drive area of Fernie Alpine Resort are being told to stay in their homes as RCMP and conservation officers deal with a wounded Grizzly Bear.

“Elk Valley RCMP and conservation officers are currently dealing with a wounded Grizzly Bear in the Highline Drive area of the Fernie Ski Resort,” as per a release by RCMP at 11:00 a.m., Friday morning.

“Police and Conservation are requesting that residents of the area stay in their homes and the general public avoid the area until which time the bear is located.”

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

Previous story
B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school
Next story
BREAKING: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Just Posted

JCI Kootenay all set for another great Canada Day party

Head on down to Balment Park at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, July 1

East Kootenay Track and Field wraps up

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club has wrapped up a successful season with many new faces

June on track to meet precipitation average after dry spring

Cranbrook and its surrounding area experienced quite a thunderstorm Wednesday night, but… Continue reading

Cranbrook Bandits return from Montana tournaments

The junior squad went 3-2 while the senior team went 2-2 in their respective tournaments

KEYSA, BMX society praise council pledge to cover track costs

A joint statement from a youth soccer association and a local BMX… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

BREAKING: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

UPDATE: One Grizzly euthanized; one wounded, unaccounted for at Fernie Alpine Resort

Residents, public told to avoid Highline Drive area of Resort

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Most Read