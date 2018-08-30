Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

The worst of the B.C. wildfire season may be over.

According to chief fire information office Kevin Skrepnek, there is a lot less fire activity occurring in the province, temperatures are cooling, and the risk of dry lighting is tampering off.

“We are heading into a fairly cool, wet pattern. It’s probably safe to say the worst is over,” Skrepnek said. “But, there are definitely some areas of the province that are still very much under threat. It is also not uncommon to see a relatively warm September as well.”

A record number of hectares have burned this fire season at an estimated 1,252,000 hectares, the previous record being in 2017 at 1,216,000 hectares.

“That jump in number wasn’t due to a dramatic increase in fire activity or anything like that,” he said. “It was just based on better mapping, as we were contending with such a thick cloud of smoke over the province. So, getting an accurate number on these fires had been quite challenging.”

RELATED: 2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Skrepnek cautioned that while 2018 does hold the record for hectares burned, it doesn’t correlate to impact on people and property.

“Looking at 2003 and last year just to name a few, definitely the overall impact of those years to property, values and timber values was quite a bit higher than this year.”

RELATED: 2017 wildfire season will go down as “unprecedented”

The total cost to date for the BC Wildfire Service for strictly fire suppression is $360 million.

“Looking at the last five years, at money spent in terms of this date, this would be the second most spent with the first being last year,” said Skrepnek. “For comparison sake, as of this date in 2017, our estimated cost we are sitting at a little over $442 million.”

Fire crews are making good progress on the blazes raging in the province:

  • 512 fires burning throughout the province
  • 5 new fire starts on Aug. 30
  • Since April 1, BC Wildfire has responded to 2,015 fires
  • More than 4,500 personnel fighting fires, including 850 out-of-province personnel, including 51 firefighters from Washington state
  • More than 1,400 contractors from the B.C. forestry industry assisting
  • 230 aircrafts flying in support of ground crews
  • 770 RCMP members or civilian members deployed in support of B.C. wildfires, including Alberta RCMP tactical officers

According to Jessica Post with Emergency Management BC, the agency is maintaining a “response posture” with an eye on the recovery process.

Currently in B.C. there are:

  • 31 evacuation orders affecting 1,551 properties
  • 54 evacuation alerts affecting 10,475 properties
  • 4 regional operation centres active – Nelson, Prince George, Kamloops and Terrace, plus the provincial operation centre in Victoria
  • 19 emergency social service reception centres
  • Some First Nations communities have offered support to evacuees

Heading into the Labour Day long weekend, there is a shift in the weather pattern for the entire province.

High summer temperatures are no longer expected, and based on information provided to BC Wildfire, those summer-like conditions are not likely to return.

The cool weather is likely to persist over the weekend with temperatures dipping to unseasonably cool in some areas.

A low-pressure system moving across most of the province on Saturday will bring widespread rain, but there are still areas that may not see any precipitation.

“Unfortunately, in the central part of the province, those corridors from Smithers to Prince George, where we’ve got a lot of these major fires burning, that is one of the areas in the rain shadow and has not seen much precipitation,” Skrepnek said.

Crews in the north are expecting a challenging day on Friday, with forecasted winds that could increase fire behaviour.

“We do still have a campfire ban in place for most of the province, with the exception of the fog zone on the west coast of Vancouver Island and for some parts of northeast B.C. where they have seen considerable amount of rain.”

Area restrictions remain in affect in regions where wildfires continue to burn. The BC Wildfire Service is asking the public to avoid active wildfire sites.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval
Next story
Former B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Just Posted

Triumphant summer months for local rowing crews

Submitted article: July and August have been busy months for local rowing… Continue reading

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Cranbrook purchases Tembec land

City has acquired 100 acres of land formerly owned by Tembec in the industrial park

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

4th person arrested in shooting of Manitoba Mountie

The 42-year-old injured corporal is in stable but serious condition in hospital

Small town firefighters rise above stress at grisly scene

“We were not informed there was a body there. We were informed there was a grass fire.”

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear for a deal

There are six major hurdles that Canada and the USA must agree on to make this work

Telegraph Creek wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to community

B.C. mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Most Read