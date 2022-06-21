Kelowna RCMP have found the rightful owner World War discharge certificate and medals. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner

Items were stolen from a home in fall 2021 but the theft was not reported to police

Kelowna RCMP has reunited stolen World War 1 documents and World War 2 Canadian medals to their rightful owner.

Corp. Amadeo Vecchio returned the stolen discharge certificate and medals to Mr. Michael Wintemute on Jun. 15. The discharge certificate was issued to Corp. John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919.

On Jan. 7, RCMP located the items in the possession of a Kelowna man who was confirmed not to be the rightful owner. They were stolen from a home in the fall of 2021 but the theft was not reported to police.

Thanks to tips and information received from people across the country, investigators were able to identify Mr. Wintemute and return the items to him.

Read More: Harry the iconic horse stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna

Read More: Morning Start: National Indigenous Peoples Day

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

First World WarRCMPSecond World WarSecond World War MedalsVeterans

Previous story
Impaired driver collision cuts power to Creston

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassador candidates on the City of Cranbrook float for the Sam Steele Days parade, Saturday, June 18. Barry Coulter photo
Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassadors Crowned

Back row: Hailey Pearson, Gillian Olson, and Fiona McBride (all Castlegar Pathfinders). Front row: Serafina Veldman, Hannah Watalla, Jessica Romanick, Tesa Reutgen (all Cranbrook Pathfinders), Julie Higgins (Castlegar), Coralyn Mann and Murrin Gingras (of Sweet Pine Pathfinders in Nelson), and Brooklyn Webster (Fernie Pathfinders). Photo courtesy de Anna Romanick
Canada Cord awarded to Kootenay Pathfinders

A learner driver received a driving prohibition after he allegedly had a collision that resulted in power being lost to half of Creston last Thursday.
Impaired driver collision cuts power to Creston

Jim Webster file
Blue skies welcome Round the Mountain’s return to Kimberley