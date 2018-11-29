(Canadian Press)

World eyes trade tension as Trudeau arrives at high-drama G20 summit

G20 summit to draw global attention over trade tensions between China and the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Buenos Aires this morning for a high-stakes G20 summit set to begin on Friday and draw global attention over trade tensions between China and the United States.

The Canadian government is also looking to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on the summit sidelines, though the Prime Minister’s Office hasn’t finally confirmed that formality is in the delegation’s plans.

READ MORE: No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets

The government is also open to talking about international security.

Earlier this week, Canada and its allies condemned the seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels near Crimea.

A government official says Canada is very concerned about the situation unfolding in Ukraine specifically, and Russian aggression generally.

The Trudeau government is also expecting the October murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be raised at the G20, given the attendance of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe cash approved by judge
Next story
Netflix Canada plans biggest price increase yet as competition intensifies

Just Posted

Danger: The ice is still thin

Winter may be just around the corner, but it’s too early to head out on to the outdoor ice.

HIGHLIGHTS: ICE lose 3-1 to Moose Jaw Warriors

Kootenay ICE have lost their sixth straight game after a tough night at Western Financial Place

Rachel Teslak shortlisted for Team BC

Teslak is vying for a spot on Team BC for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

COTR nursing students organizing conference

Nursing students at the College of the Rockies are organzing a conference… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Irregular migrants will cost Canada over $340 million, says PBO

The average cost for migrants who entered the country between April 2017 and March 2018 is just over $14,000

Ukraine urges NATO to deploy ships amid standoff with Russia

Action by NATO could further inflame tensions between the two countries

Vancouver garden where hungry otter gobbled expensive koi set to reopen

The two remaining adult koi and 344 juveniles were removed on Tuesday

Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The move to be annouced at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Trump’s former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress

Trump says he wouldn’t take Manafort pardon ‘off the table’

Trump claims dirty tactics employed by the special counsel pressured witnesses to lie

Luxury B.C. condo fetches $10.79M

Victoria penthouse eclipses previous $7M sale in same building

B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Most Read