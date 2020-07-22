Social and physical distancing signs are pictured on the floors of various business throughout Vancouver and surrounding area are pictured between May 1-12th, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

WorkSafeBC has issued more than 300 orders due to workplaces not following COVID-19 rules as of the beginning of the month.

According to the agency, there have been 334 orders issued following workplace inspections that found health and safety violations as of July 3. These come as a result of businesses not following their COVID-19 safety plans, which were necessary for many places to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions loosened in Phases 2 and 3.

Of those, 104 were in the services sector (includes salons and restaurants), 82 were in manufacturing, 65 were in trade (this includes grocery stores), 60 were in construction, 18 were in the primary resource sector, three were in the public sector, and two were in transportation and warehousing.

WorkSafeBC said the orders were a result of 12,646 COVID-related inspections it has carried out as of July 3. It has also received 1,728 reports of possible violations, 9,823 questions about procedures and received reports of 21 workplace incidents, as well as provided consultations to 2,127 workplaces.

“We are finding that the vast majority of employers are taking health and safety very seriously during the pandemic and want to be in compliance,” the agency said in an email to Black Press Media.

“We have developed sector-specific protocols and various other resources to help businesses prepare a COVID-19 Safety Plan.”

READ MORE: B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police respond to robbery at Kimberley gas station
Next story
Trudeau must look into complaints about Governor General, Singh says

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

The Zombies, and the lasting legacy of “Odessey and Oracle”

An interview with Colin Blunstone, lead singer of the legendary rock band

Fernie SAR mobilized in search of missing people

The group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Letter to the editor: Weighing the pros and cons of Teck expansion in Elk Valley

Tracy Flynn – Fairmont Hot Springs Teck’s proposed coal mine expansion in… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

July 19 - 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

What Makes for a Day Well Lived?

Yme Woensdregt About three years ago, I discovered American poet Mary Oliver,… Continue reading

It’s hotter than Hades, and here are your Hugs (and Slugs) …

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who… Continue reading

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read