WorkSafeBC details safety violations in stuntwoman’s death on ‘Deadpool 2’ set in Vancouver

Five safety violations found by production company in 2017 filming of action movie

A police officer examines a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie ‘Deadpool 2’ died after a crash on set, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday Aug. 14, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

A Vancouver-based production company failed to adequately assess safety risks, provide necessary headgear and ensure a safe set during the 2017 filming of Deadpool 2 where a stunt woman was killed, according to WorkSafeBC.

TCF Vancouver Productions Ltd., failed to meet five requirements under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation and Workers Compensation Act when a stunt scene on the streets of Vancouver ended in the tragic death of Joi (SJ) Harris in August 2017, according to a report released Wednesday by the workplace safety agency.

According to witnesses at the time, Harris lost control of a motorcycle before crashing into a window of a building in downtown Vancouver.

The production company failed to properly assess the motorcycle, as well conduct a stunt safety inspection checklist – both required by its own internal health and safety program, according to the investigation report.

It also didn’t provide Harris with new worker orientation nor was wearing safety headgear as required under provincial safety regulations. WorkSafeBC investigators also found that there was a lack of adequate supervision for Harris with respect to the stunt.

The day of filming, Harris was seen by witnesses working at the nearby Shaw Tower as she rehearsed the stunt along the street across from the Vancouver Convention Centre, each time riding slowly down a set of stairs and stopping when she reached the road.

But when the scene was ready to film, the motorcycle picked up speed and crossed the street, narrowly hitting a predestrian before crashing into a building window.

The production company also failed to set up barriers to prevent Harris from leaving the set perimeter, WorkSafeBC investigators found.

WorkSafeBC said the primary purpose of its report is to identify cause and contributing factors of the incident to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

The safety agency is in the process of considering a penalty against the production company.

