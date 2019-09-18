Work underway for new COTR housing facility

Work has begun on a new housing complex at the College of the Rockies that is slated to add 96 beds for student residents.

Infrastructure for an access road and underground servicing has begun for the 96-bed facility, with building construction expected to start in November.

That preparation is being done by MacKay Contracting, a local firm, while Chandos, a construction management company, will oversee the build, which is expected to be ready for student living in the fall of 2020.

The new road will extend College Way to the east and the north, providing access to the new student housing area, which will include five three-storey, cottege-style five-plexes.

It will be constructed near the east end of the College, near the existing Purcell House student residence building.

During the construction phase, the entrance to the community forest will be relocated and there will be some tweaks to trail access, which is being done in partnership between the College, Cranbrook Community Forest Society and the Wildhorse Cycling Club.

“We expect the impact on Community Forest users to be minimal,” said Allan Knibbs, College of the Rockies Director, Facilities. “The existing trails located on College property will be relocated to ensure access to the Forest remains, and protective fencing will be erected around the construction zone to ensure the safety of those recreating in the area.”

Knibbs added there may be some tree removal, but the goal is to minimize any impacts on the forest.

“Though significant thinning was done on College property a few years back to manage wildfire risk, some additional trees will be removed for construction,” Knibbs said. “These buildings will be situated amongst the trees and we are committed to keep the forested area as intact as possible.”

The project was announced by the provincial government earlier this year, with a $16.4 funding contribution for both their portion of the building itself as well as for the access road and infrastructure. The Columbia Basin Trust is funding $1 million, with the College covering the remainder.