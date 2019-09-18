Work underway for new COTR housing facility

Work has begun on a new housing complex at the College of the Rockies that is slated to add 96 beds for student residents.

Infrastructure for an access road and underground servicing has begun for the 96-bed facility, with building construction expected to start in November.

That preparation is being done by MacKay Contracting, a local firm, while Chandos, a construction management company, will oversee the build, which is expected to be ready for student living in the fall of 2020.

The new road will extend College Way to the east and the north, providing access to the new student housing area, which will include five three-storey, cottege-style five-plexes.

It will be constructed near the east end of the College, near the existing Purcell House student residence building.

During the construction phase, the entrance to the community forest will be relocated and there will be some tweaks to trail access, which is being done in partnership between the College, Cranbrook Community Forest Society and the Wildhorse Cycling Club.

“We expect the impact on Community Forest users to be minimal,” said Allan Knibbs, College of the Rockies Director, Facilities. “The existing trails located on College property will be relocated to ensure access to the Forest remains, and protective fencing will be erected around the construction zone to ensure the safety of those recreating in the area.”

Knibbs added there may be some tree removal, but the goal is to minimize any impacts on the forest.

“Though significant thinning was done on College property a few years back to manage wildfire risk, some additional trees will be removed for construction,” Knibbs said. “These buildings will be situated amongst the trees and we are committed to keep the forested area as intact as possible.”

The project was announced by the provincial government earlier this year, with a $16.4 funding contribution for both their portion of the building itself as well as for the access road and infrastructure. The Columbia Basin Trust is funding $1 million, with the College covering the remainder.

Previous story
Canadian journalist’s kidnapper abandons appeals of sentence, conviction
Next story
Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

Just Posted

Work underway for new COTR housing facility

Work has begun on a new housing complex at the College of… Continue reading

KBRA barrel racing finals this weekend

Starting at noon on Sept. 22 at the Wycliffe Rodeo Grounds, the… Continue reading

Two upcoming election forums set for Cranbrook

Voters will soon have some opportunities to hear from candidates running for… Continue reading

Cranbrook’s Buckskin Ali wins colt starting competition

Local area horesmanship instructor also won the freestyle championship

COs put down bear after it chases young girl in Kimberley

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

Nelson man pleads guilty in assault that killed man sitting on sidewalk

Miles Halverson is guilty of manslaughter in the June 2018 death of Matt Reeder

University gives students more time to drop courses following fatal bus crash

Extension allows students to receive full refund

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

UPDATE: Police probe third threat against a Kamloops high school in eight days

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Charges dropped against Mountie involved in shooting death of Surrey man

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

Most Read