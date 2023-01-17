Free Press file

Work site fatality in Sparwood

RCMP report worker was from Crowsnest Pass area

On January 15th 2023 at 6:46 a.m , Elk Valley RCMP along with BC Ambulance attended a work place incident in the 500 block of Michel Creek Road in Sparwood BC.

S/Sgt. S.D.A. (Svend) Nielsen from the Elk Valley Detachment says that Initial reports indicated that a worker on site had been unloading equipment and been thrown from the flat deck of a semi trailer, causing life threatening injuries.

BC Ambulance along with RCMP completed treatment on the worker, including CPR. BC Ambulance then transported the 43 year old man, who is from the Crowsnest Pass area, to hospital where – despite continued efforts to revive him by hospital staff – he was pronounced deceased soon afterward.

As the site is operated by a Federal operation, Labour Canada attended to investigated the work place incident, with RCMP running a parallel investigation. The business, other support companies and employees are cooperating with Police. Elk Valley RCMP offers condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time. The investigation is ongoing.

Free Press file
