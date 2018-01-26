Work continuing at Idlewild Park: City staff

Work continues on the rehabilitation of Idlewild Park over the winter, as numerous projects on new park features are underway, according to city officials.

City staff have been able to finish roofing the new family pavilion, which will feature picnic tables and an enhanced barbecue area for large gatherings.

The project continues to have the support of the College of the Rockies, which built and installed one pavilion timber frame structure and is now completing a second structure to replace the firefighter’s gazebo, that will be moved to the park in the spring.

The feature pier for Idlewild Lake, a 40-foot covered walkway and platform built by Tyee Log and Timber, is finished.

Other projects include main washroom facilities on the north side of the park, as two stall tank washrooms were completed in December and are now open for public use.

Two fishing docks have also installed, one of which was donated by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, while paving of the trail on the south side of the lake has also occurred.

The Columbia Outdoor School and Blue Lake Camp have teamed up for for various habitat restoration projects around the lake, while

Going forward into the New Year, city officials say that projects include the replacement of the playground equipment and zip line, additional trail upgrades, amenity enhancements such as barbecue areas, picnic tables, interpretive signage and additional habitat enhancements.

