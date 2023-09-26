Work continues on major capital infrastructure projects in Cranbrook

As the summer construction season winds down, some major infrastructure projects are getting close to completion, according to the City of Cranbrook.

On the 4th Street North reconstruction, work is slightly behind schedule. All the underground infrastructure work is complete, including water, sewer, and storm sewer systems.Preparation is underway for the pouring of sidewalks, with repaving work slated for this week.

The annual paving program is nearly complete. Some landscaping and restoration work still needs to be done, with some line painting expected to be wrapped up shortly.

On the Shadow Mountain Sanitary Sewer project, crews are installing water and sewer piping up to the new odour control building, which is located close to the clubhouse at the Shadow Mountain golf course. The odour control building is also actively undergoing construction, with the roof being installed two weeks ago.

The access road to the site is also nearly finished. The boring under Highway 95A at the south end of the McPhee Bridge is complete and will be home to the sewer pipe servicing the Shadow Mountain community on the west side of the highway. Work is also ongoing on the lift stations, with new materials and parts arriving on site weekly. Work is anticipated to be complete by the end of November 2023 with the new lift station system fully operational.

And on the City’s lagoons, the contractor has nearly completed Phase One of the project which includes removing vegetation and raising the berms around Cell One. The project also has new control structures and bypass piping being installed, and some desludging work wrapping up.

A Request For Proposal (RFP) will be issued for Phase Two with construction slated for this fall. Phase Two of the upgrades will see the remainder of the piping and control structures around cells 2 and 3 replaced to improve capacity, and control of the wastewater.

Significant financial contributions for many of those major infrastructure projects were made by the federal government through the Canada Community Building Fund.