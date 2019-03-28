Bhinder Sajan, right to left, Shannon Waters, Liza Yuzda, Justine Hunter, Jen Holmwood, Katie DeRosa, Tanya Fletcher and Kylie Stanton pose for a photo at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A dress code debate at British Columbia’s legislature has prompted some women staff and journalists to roll up their sleeves in protest. (Dirk Meissner/The Canadian Press)

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

A dress code debate at B.C.’s legislature has prompted some women to roll up their sleeves in protest.

Acting sergeant-at-arms Randy Ennis says members of his office’s staff have been enforcing a decades-old rule about proper attire at the legislature.

Several members of the New Democrat government’s staff say they’ve been approached by sergeant-at-arms staff recently and told it’s against the rules to wear short-sleeved attire in the legislature and were told to cover up.

In protest, at least seven female journalists wore short-sleeved attire today.

Ennis says he will meet with the legislature’s clerk to discuss the issue and determine if a dress code update is required.

READ MORE: Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

The office of the sergeant-at-arms recently circulated a media conduct brochure that says men must wear shirts and ties but makes no mention of a dress code for women.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 24-30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Forestry warns of hot spots from last season’s fires

Fires can re-emerge after smouldering underground through the winter

Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk… Continue reading

Science, Faith, and the Mystery of Life

Yme Woensdregt Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Marcelo Gleiser has been awarded the… Continue reading

Anne’s Diary coming to Cranbrook Stage

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ opening in April

A weekly shot of Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Chuck Bichon, who supplies drinking water for our water dispenser… Continue reading

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

Tigers blank Blue Jays 2-0 on Opening Day

Toronto ‘O’ a no-show for Stro in loss to Detroit

Veterans Affairs Minister injured while touring submarine in Victoria

Minister Lawrence MacAuley evacuated after sustaining minor knee injury

UK leader Theresa May makes final push on EU divorce deal

The EU has said the prime minister must secure approval for her deal by 11 p.m. U.K. time

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

Most Read