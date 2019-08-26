Women accused of defaming ex-UBC prof Steven Galloway ordered to share emails

Believed to be first time B.C. court asked to rule on a certain law intended to protect free speech

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Nov. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded author Steven Galloway access to emails between a woman who accused of him of sexual assault and staff at UBC in a test of a provincial law intended to protect freedom of expression.

Galloway, who is the former chair of the university’s creative writing department, filed lawsuits against the woman and two dozen others last October, alleging he was defamed by false allegations of sexual and physical assaults made by the woman and repeated by others.

The woman and two others applied to have the lawsuit thrown out under the province’s Protection of Public Participation Act that came into effect in March and aims to protect critics on matters of public interest from lawsuits intended to silence or punish them.

Although the defamation action is essentially stayed until the dismissal application is dealt with by the court, Galloway had requested access to further documentation that he argued he needed to defend his case against dismissal.

In her ruling released Friday, Justice Catherine Murray says she believes it’s the first time a court in British Columbia has been asked to rule on whether a plaintiff like Galloway is entitled to request information and documentation on the cross-examination allowed under the new act and if so, what disclosure he’s entitled to.

RELATED: UBC must pay fired author Steven Galloway $167,000 for privacy violation

She ordered the release of emails and documentation the woman provided the university to back up her allegation, as well as screenshots of tweets and Facebook posts made by the other two women who joined the dismissal application and other materials.

“I am advised that this is a matter of first impression; no court in British Columbia has yet considered this question,” Murray says in the ruling.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Highway 10 kilometres east of Cranbrook closed due to ‘motor vehicle incident’

Just Posted

Emergency personnel respond to ‘motor vehicle incident’ on Highway 3

RCMP and emergency personnel have responded to a motor vehicle incident on… Continue reading

Kootenay youth Go Wild! into Height of the Rockies Provincial Park

Wildsight takes youth on six-day wilderness adventure

Conservative candidate touts maternity benefits tax-free plan

Tories pledge to make maternity benefit tax free as part of election campaign

Water main construction downtown closes 11th Ave Monday

The City of Cranbrook will be installing a new water service to… Continue reading

Cranbrook road paving program continues

The City of Cranbrook will be kicking off some major paving operations… Continue reading

B.C. families left broken and confused when kids’ deaths labelled ‘gang-related’

Harwin Baringh’s death has been labelled gang-related but the family has few answers

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby Hallie Rubenhold’s ‘The Five’ is the fascinating new biography… Continue reading

VIDEO: Daniel Coyle of Ireland wins horse jumping World Cup event held in B.C.

Sellout event at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley saw winner conquer a bad-luck final railing

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Pamela Anderson returns home to enjoy ‘peace and solitude’ of B.C.

Star says “the best is yet to come” in exclusive Q&A from her Vancouver Island hometown

Maxime Bernier blames billboard woes on ‘totalitarian leftist mob’

Bernier has said the 350,000 immigrants Canada accepts every year is too high a number

Companies push ahead on pot gummy plans despite hazy regulations

THC-infused gummies might be too much like kids’ treats for Health Canada

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Most Read