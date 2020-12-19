Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

A driver on Vancouver Island pointed her finger at Fido after getting into a one-vehicle collision in Comox Valley, according to police.

RCMP said an officer responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch along Lazo Road on Dec. 1. There, the Mountie was met by a woman and her dog.

The woman told police that it was just her and her dog inside the vehicle when it went into the ditch – and that her dog was driving.

The officer “quickly developed the opinion that this woman’s ability to operate her motor vehicle was affected by alcohol.” After allegedly refusing to provide a breath sample, the woman was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP Briefs