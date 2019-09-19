Woman stabbed in downtown Nelson

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

The crime scene after the victims had been taken to hospital. Photo: Tyler Harper

A 50-year-old woman is in custody in Nelson after she accosted a 29-year-old woman near the corner of Baker and Stanley Streets and stabbed her five times.

The suspect also stabbed herself during the incident, which occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Nate Holt of the Nelson Police Department told the Star that the victim is in stable condition in Kootenay Lake Hospital with stab wounds to her arms and body.

The suspect was treated and released into police custody.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other, Holt said.

Police were alerted to the incident by multiple 911 calls, and arrived on the scene to find several men restraining the suspect. One of the men suffered minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and witnesses are asked to contact the police at 250-354-3919.