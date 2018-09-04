Woman set to face murder charge in court

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Cranbrook

A woman facing a murder charge is scheduled to make an appearance at the Cranbrook Law Courts on Tuesday afternoon.

Brandi May Morrison has been charged with second-degree murder, according to court documents.

A 29-year-old man died from fatal stab wounds during a domestic dispute in Cranbrook early Saturday morning.

Police and emergency services personnel arrived to the 1600 block of 1A St. South. Despite initiating life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody at the scene.

Cranbrook RCMP General Investigation Unit continues to investigate, along with support from General Duty, Forensic Identification Service, and Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Social media posts on Facebook have identified the alleged victim as Dan Rothermel. An online fundraiser is raising money for his family.

More to come

