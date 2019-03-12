Yoho National Park (freddofrancisco/Instagram)

UPDATE: Woman dies after getting caught in avalanche near Field, B.C.

Victim, believed to have been in her 30s, had been airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary

A woman who was caught in an avalanche in the Rocky Mountains west of the Alberta-B.C. boundary has died.

Parks Canada says she was with a group of ice-climbers in Yoho National Park on Monday when the slide happened near Field, B.C. Believed to be in her 30s, she was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

READ MORE: Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C. in one weekend

Parks Canada says she was participating in a guided ice climb on Massey’s Route on Mount Stephen.

The avalanche danger rating in the area was considered to be moderate in the alpine and low in the treeline and below.

Risk of avalanche in the park is expected to increase in the coming days.

(CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Australian cardinal sentenced to prison for child sex abuse
Next story
Officials warn of measles exposure at Los Angeles airport

Just Posted

Council punts decision on indoor facility location

Staff says it needs more time to adequately consult with affected user groups at Balment Park

City of Cranbrook warns of email scam

Residents have been receiving emails claiming a ‘payment’ hasn’t been processed

City hires new fire chief

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins comes to Cranbrook after 36 years of service in the Canadian military

RDEK wrestling with wildlife carcass disposal

Board votes down motion to dispose wildlife carcasses in Sparwood landfill

Kimberley Dynamiters are Eddie Mountain Division champs

Nitros sweep Fernie, win title for fifth time in five years

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Former Fernie Ghostrider Josh Teves signed to Vancouver Canucks

Teves, who played in Fernie in 2013-14, earned the title of Top Defenceman

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.12 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Most Read