Woman rescued after falling into Lussier River

Emergency personnel retrive woman who fell into river, swam to the other side early Monday morning

A woman who fell into Lussier River but got stranded after swimming to the other side was rescued by authorities early Monday morning, according to Kimberley RCMP.

Emergency personnel, including RCMP, Police Dog Services, and Search and Rescue were called to the scene near the Lussier Hot Springs at 2 a.m.

The police dog handler was able to cross the river and provide warm clothing to the woman, who was very cold and scared.

After Search and Rescue arrived, a swift water team was able to safely cross the river and bring her back, where she was checked out by BC Ambulance Service.

“We are fortunate that somebody heard her calls for help as it’s a remote area, very few people are around at that time of night and she was not dressed for the conditions,” reads a press release from Sgt. Chris Newel.

Newel praised the response of the police dog handler for his quick actions in crossing the river and reaching the woman before she experienced hypothermia, which was a very real possiblitiy considering the conditions.

Previous story
UPDATED: RCMP officer testifies at inquest for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead
Next story
Teck releases Elk Valley water quality reports

Just Posted

Arrests made in 2010 ‘mistaken identity’ shooting deaths

Two men arrested in the murders of Salmon Arm’s Leanne MacFarlane and Jeffrey Taylor

Woman rescued after falling into Lussier River

Emergency personnel retrive woman who fell into river, swam to the other side early Monday morning

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Traffic Unit investigating two-vehicle accident

The East Kootenay Traffic Service Unit is currently investigating a two vehicle… Continue reading

Cranbrook, Kimberley mark Bike to Work Week 2018

Riders with 25 made 407 bike to work trips for a total of 2,922 kilometres

The week in review: June 8

A video recap of this week’s top stories

Teck releases Elk Valley water quality reports

Teck has released the results of water quality research and monitoring in the Elk Valley.

Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

Masked man breaks into suites at B.C. seniors’ home

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

UPDATED: RCMP officer testifies at inquest for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Then-constable Mike White responded to shots fired call but didn’t get out of vehicle to investigate

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Mother in her fifties finishes high school, graduates with daughter

Recent graduate encourages other adults to get Dogwood Diploma using Adult Upgrading Grant

Most Read