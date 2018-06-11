Woman rescued after falling into Lussier River

Emergency personnel retrive woman who fell into river, swam to the other side early Monday morning

A woman who fell into Lussier River but got stranded after swimming to the other side was rescued by authorities early Monday morning, according to Kimberley RCMP.

Emergency personnel, including RCMP, Police Dog Services, and Search and Rescue were called to the scene near the Lussier Hot Springs at 2 a.m.

The police dog handler was able to cross the river and provide warm clothing to the woman, who was very cold and scared.

After Search and Rescue arrived, a swift water team was able to safely cross the river and bring her back, where she was checked out by BC Ambulance Service.

“We are fortunate that somebody heard her calls for help as it’s a remote area, very few people are around at that time of night and she was not dressed for the conditions,” reads a press release from Sgt. Chris Newel.

Newel praised the response of the police dog handler for his quick actions in crossing the river and reaching the woman before she experienced hypothermia, which was a very real possiblitiy considering the conditions.