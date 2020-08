A 70 year old woman has passed away a day after a minor single vehicle collision on King St outside Cranbrook earlier this week, according to RCMP.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, police responded to the scene at the 900 block of King St. The woman was unresponsive and taken to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Calgary for treatment. She passed away the following day, according to RCMP.

Impairment or driving behaviour are not considered to be factors in the collision.