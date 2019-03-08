Mounties are investigating an incident that left a woman with serious injuries at UBC Thursday. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

RCMP are looking for a male suspect and a female victim believed to be involved in a fight at UBC that left another woman badly hurt.

Mounties at the Point Grey campus were called to the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing building on the main complex just after 4 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of an assault with a weapon in the building’s basement.

Police said in a news release a woman was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She told police she had intervened in an altercation between a man and another woman, before they took off.

The woman was taken to hospital.

RCMP have released a suspect description of the man, and ask any witnesses to come forward.

He is described as Asian, in his mid-20s, roughly six feet tall with short dark hair, dark eyes and a square face. He is believed to have a deep voice and a slight accent, and may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call police at 604-224-1322.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man starts fundraiser for the B.C. search and rescue amid funding concerns
Next story
60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

Just Posted

Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

Stetski calls for elimination of federal student loan interest

Kootenay-Columbia MP wants feds to follow in footsteps of provincial counterparts

Venezuela: A slow moving crisis

Gwynne Dyer Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela on Monday after almost two… Continue reading

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Stardom is calling you

Auditions for inaugural Wild Horse Talent Show this Saturday and Sunday

VIDEO: B.C. man builds ‘home on wheels’ to find personal, financial freedom

Andrew Strauss took his tiny mobile home on adventures across Vancouver Island

B.C. woman rescued in Jumbo Pass last summer urges SAR funding renewal

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Letters to the Editor: March 8

Lack of Consideration and Respect Certain aspects of human behaviour have always… Continue reading

Lent: A journey to the heart of faith

Yme Woensdregt On Wednesday, the church entered the season of Lent. We… Continue reading

B.C. woman tired of having to prove she is blind

Georgia Pike is constantly asked for ID when she’s out with her service dog

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Most Read