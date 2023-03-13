Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman found dead after firefighters douse blaze at Vancouver tent encampment

Woman appears to have died before the fire started

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Const. Tania Visintin says the woman’s body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Visintin says firefighters had just put out a fire at the encampment on Hastings Street when they discovered the remains.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Visintin says it appears the woman died before the fire started.

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

RELATED: Man shot while trying to get back allegedly stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment

RELATED: Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Fatal FireHomeless

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon
Next story
Cranbrook History Centre’s new exhibit offers perspectives on Indigenous history

Just Posted

Bucks goalie Nathan Airey (#29) makes a spectacular save off a shot by Surrey’s Jake Bongo (#29) in the second period of the Buck’s lopsided 6-0 win over the visiting Eagles on Friday night. Martin Ross photo.
Bucks sweep weekend BCHL action during home doubleheader

1916
It happened this week in 1916

An avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. Avalanche Canada has released more details about the deadly avalanche that killed three German citizens in southeastern British Columbia last week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Avalanche Canada releases details on Invermere area avalanche that killed 3 Germans

Katherine Lui, a grade six student at Fernie Academy, provided a demonstration of a homemade bottle crusher, which she and her project partner Nola Locker, made from cardboard (Gillian Francis photo)
PHOTOS: East Kootenay Science Fair puts spotlight on youth talent

Pop-up banner image