A woman was caught on camera on Friday, Aug. 23 where she is heard yelling racial slurs in a parking lot dispute in Richmond, B.C. (Screenshot/Black Press Media)

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

A woman caught on camera shouting racist slurs and swear words in a Richmond parking lot dispute will not be facing criminal charges, but RCMP are warning social media users that their reactions to the incident online could land them in hot water.

The decision not to lay charges comes after a minute-long video spread quickly online Friday afternoon, shortly after the incident took place. The video shows a Caucasian woman hurling racist insults at a Chinese immigrant after being confronted for parking over a painted line.

“You don’t know a damn thing, go back to China where you belong,” the woman can be heard yelling, before swearing numerous times and yelling other racial slurs.

WATCH: Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

“While we understand the contents of the video and interaction is disturbing and troubling, in consultation with the BC Prosecution Service it has been determined that this matter will not proceed to criminal charges,” Richmond RCMP said in an update about the case on Tuesday.

The video was posted on social media platform WeChat, before also being posted by several Facebook users. Social media users were quick to find the alleged woman behind the tirade. Black Press Media will not be naming the individual as no charges are being laid.

The woman’s Facebook page was targeted by hundreds with hateful and seemingly threatening comments. Her profile has since been deleted, as of Tuesday. Although the incident depicted in the video does not meet the threshold for a criminal charge, Mounties are reminding the public that some responses on social media could be treated as criminal in nature.

“We can appreciate that the community here in Richmond and the extended community online feels strongly about comments made in the video, but we would certainly not wish for anyone to cross the line from spirited conversation to criminal cyberbullying,” Insp. Sunny Parmar said.

“We must respect this individual is still entitled to due process and has a reasonable expectation of personal privacy.”

