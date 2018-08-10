An Osoyoos woman had a scare when a knife-wielding woman rang her doorbell and asked to see her baby. Contributed photo

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn

Mother and child’s home invaded by a knife-wielding woman

The woman involved in an alleged home invasion incident in Osoyoos remains in RCMP custody. She is expected to make her first appearance in court in Penticton Friday (Aug. 10) afternoon.

Sharon Constance Forner, age 45, has been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an Indictable offence and possession of a weapon — a knife — for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or the purpose of committing an offence.

Horner was arrested on the afternoon of Aug. 9 and is suspected of threatening a mother and her newborn earlier that day in their Osoyoos home.

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said she was home alone with her baby when she heard a knock at the door. She looked on her security system and was immediately concerned, seeing a “creepy” woman standing on her step. After the mother ignored the knocking, the woman let herself in.

“She then walked inside my house and said ‘I wanted to see the baby,’ I then said, ‘Well, you shouldn’t walk into people’s houses especially since you don’t know them,’” explained the mother. The woman eventually produced a knife as the mother was trying to get rid of her.

The mother pushed her into the yard before locking the front door and calling the police.

“I was standing there waiting for her to leave, she then ran inside my house with a butcher knife charging at me I threw her outside my house and ran to get my big dog who was freaking out in the back,” said the mother, explaining the woman returned to her property in the afternoon where police put her in handcuffs and took her away.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

