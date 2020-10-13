The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

The Upper Arrow Lake ferry between Shelter Bay and Galena Bay had to temporarily suspend operations on Monday at around 11:30 p.m. after a woman drove her vehicle into the lake while trying to board it.

“The incident occurred when the woman managed to drive through the Shelter Bay terminal, down the approach and into the lake,” said Waterbridge Ferries marine manager Marinus Goossen.

“To my understanding, they weren’t paying attention when it happened.”

The woman was the only occupant in the vehicle and managed to escape from her vehicle before it submerged underwater. She was also able to wave her arms at the ferry to prevent it from coming into contact with her vehicle as it approached the dock for its midnight sailing.

Everyone worked hard to ensure the woman was all right after the incident.

“Waterbridge Ferry crews administered first aid and helped to get her onto a boat and back to shore,” said Goossen.

“Emergency Services personnel arrived on scene shortly after and transported her to a hospital in Revelstoke.”

The woman didn’t suffer any major injuries and has since been released from hospital.

An underwater dive team from Salmon Arm also arrived on scene to attach a cable to the vehicle. A tow truck was then used to drag the vehicle out of the lake.

Motorists are reminded to slow down when they board Interior ferry crossings.

“During the summer of 2020, we had a ton of motorists that were entering our terminals above the posted speed limits,” said Goossen.

“When people speed, it creates a big safety hazard for our attendants and people that are wandering about out of their vehicles.”

A body was found in a vehicle submerged underwater near the Needles ferry in Dec. of 2019.

The ferry is back up and running again for the public.

READ MORE: Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

