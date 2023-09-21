New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Woman dead after crash at Lower Mainland parkade entrance

Police say no pedestrians involved in the collision; medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as cause

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 20) at the entrance to an underground parkade near Quayside Drive. No pedestrians were involved in the collision.

When first responders arrived on scene the driver of one of the vehicles was unresponsive. Police say New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics provided first aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.

New Westminster Police say its major crime unit and the BC Coroners Service is investigating. At this time a medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as a potential cause for the crash.

READ MORE: Licences yanked after transport truck plows into B.C. highway overpass

fatal collisionPolice

Previous story
Parents in B.C. awarded damages based on Korean tradition after son’s death
Next story
Police look to identify body pulled from Fraser River in 2022

Just Posted

Members of the the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko fire departments respond to a fire near Tie Lake in June, 2023. The Regional District of East Kootenay is currently seeking firefighters to join the ranks of the area’s Fire Halls. RDEK photo.
RDEK’s fall firefighter recruitment drive underway now

photo submitted.
Cranbrook city council working with school district to expand childcare services

Don’t Dress For Dinner is set to hit the stage October 13 at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.
Don’t Dress For Dinner Serves Up Surprises

What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library