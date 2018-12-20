Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $700,000 to buy B.C. properties

A former Calgary woman is facing a number of charges after allegedly embezzling more than $700,000 from an Alberta-based foundation and using it to buy properties in B.C. and other items.

Calgary police said Thursday that Nicole Mann, 35, has been charged with fraud and theft over $5,000 as well as laundering the proceeds of crime, following a 10-month investigation.

Police allege Mann wrote fraudulent cheques over four years while working at the Colliers Cares Foundation’s Calgary office, which is a charity division of Colliers International.

Mann allegedly wrote more than 90 cheques to herself, as well as the Canadian Progress Club’s Mount Royal chapter, where she was the treasurer and president at the time.

It is also alleged she forged cheques from the Colliers corporate account to the foundation for $147,000 in an attempt to cover up the alleged fraud.

Police allege Mann used the funds to buy a vehicle, a home in Calgary and two properties in B.C., as well as make other retail purchases.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Jan. 9.

