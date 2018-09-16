A boxer-pitbull killed its owner in Alberta. (Canadian Press file photo)

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

Police say a woman was killed by her own dog in Rocky View, Alta., on Saturday evening.

RCMP say the boxer-pitbull cross initially attacked a three-year-old girl, leaving her with serious but not life-threatening injuries, before turning on the 49-year-old woman.

They say the deceased was the dog’s owner, and the attack happened in her home.

Witnesses reported to police that the dog had not shown previous signs of aggression and was otherwise well-behaved.

Investigators say the dog, along with one other in the residence, has been quarantined in Calgary and will be monitored.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers
Next story
Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

Just Posted

Watch: 55+ B.C. Games Closing Ceremony

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ B.C. Games have officially come to an end.

Nomination period closes for local elections

Mayor Lee Pratt to serve another term after running unopposed in the upcoming municipal election

Hitmen overcome Ice in Invermere

Two teams battle to overtime during WHL pre-season showcase in the Columbia Valley

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Watch: 55+ B.C. Games Closing Ceremony

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ B.C. Games have officially come to an end.

Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

They say it’s the highest rent increase in 15 years

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

Pick your abbreviation, it’s referendum time

For MLA, will it be FPTP, DMP, MMP or RUP?

Hugs and Slugs

• Slugs to the dog owners that let their dogs off leash… Continue reading

Learning to Ask the Right Questions

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Here is one of my favourite ways of talking… Continue reading

Booknotes: Playboy, Lena Söderberg and the first JPEG

Mike Selby The story is well known. In 1953, a struggling copywriter… Continue reading

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Most Read