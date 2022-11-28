A snowplow works to shift snow off of a highway. Environment Canada is forecasting that much of southwestern B.C. could see snow on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Winter weather expected to strike southwestern B.C. this week

Snow forecast Tuesday night, with possibility of freezing rain in some areas Wednesday

Communities in southwestern B.C. will usher out November with a sprinkling of snow, if Environment Canada predictions prove true.

The weather agency is forecasting snow for Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast beginning Tuesday afternoon. It’s expected to fall heaviest overnight, before turning to rain early Wednesday morning.

In the Fraser Valley, where things will likely be colder, that rain could be freezing, Environment Canada says. It hasn’t made specific snowfall predictions for the region, but says it could be “significant.”

On Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, up to 15 cm of snow is forecast for inland areas, while coastal communities are more likely to see rain.

Environment Canada is warning the combined rain and snowfall will likely mean poor driving conditions.

Things are expected to improve by midday Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Mission accomplished: UVic satellite reaches International Space Station

READ ALSO: A fast track to addiction treatment is coming to Vancouver’s downtown hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaEnvironment Canada weatherlowermainlandSnowWinter

Previous story
Province promises Tofino-Ucluelet highway will open to two-way traffic in early 2023
Next story
Coroner’s inquest starts into death of Cree teen who died in B.C. group home

Just Posted

Martina Loesch as Clara, and Sabastian Fisk as the Nutcracker, at the Symphony of the Kootenays rehearsal for "Magic of the Nutcracker: Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Key City Theatre. (Barry Coulter photo)
Symphony of the Kootenays: A Sparkling Start to the Holiday Season

1915
It happened this week in 1915

Images of the JCI Kootenay’s 51st annual Cranbrook Santa Claus Parade, Saturday, November 26. (Barry Coulter photo)
Images from Cranbrook’s Santa Claus Parade, Saturday, Nov. 26

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?