Winter storm watch in effect for Elk Valley

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the Elk Valley.

A Pacific frontal weather system is expected to spread significant moisture across the valley on Tuesday. According to Environment Canada, this means that “snow will become heavy at times in the morning and last through Tuesday night.”

As of early Monday morning, the snow accumulations are expected to reach 25 centimetres over a 24 hour period. The snow is forecasted to end on Wednesday morning.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting issued a breakdown of how the winter storm might affect the area. According to the breakdown, many areas in the East Kootenay will receive flurries until Monday night.

Yahk and Grasmere can expect heavier snowfall overnight Monday and on Tuesday, snowfall across the entire East Kootenay will intensify at higher elevations.

Mainroad crews will continue to apply anti-ice chemicals and winter abrasive as well as continuing to perform snow removal operations where necessary.

Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and to check road reports before heading out.

