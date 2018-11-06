Winter Is Coming: City Launches Real Time Snow Plow Tracker

Residents can now follow snow removal activities with the launch of PlowCRANBROOK — the City’s new real-time snow plow tracker.

Using existing GPS tracking and mapping technologies, the City now provides an outlet where you can see where plows have cleared snow in the past 24 hours up to the last seven days, including where the snow plows are currently.

“We hear each winter from customers asking where the snow plows are, when will their street get plowed or asking why snow plowing is done the way it is,” says Tony Hetu, Deputy Director of Public Works.

“We hope residents learn about and use this great new tool, and explore our information rich webpage, which will help you understand why we prioritize routes the way we do, what the current status of snow removal is and plenty of other great information around our operations.”

The City’s winter operations program works to keep roads safe and passable for both drivers and pedestrians. The City has a solid fleet of trucks and plows in place, with operations ready to run around the clock during any major snow event ready to tackle whatever winter throws at us.

Along with the PlowCRANBROOK tool, the City has information available online around what happens during a major snow event and what our levels of service are around road and sidewalk cleaning. There is also information about what our residents can do to help with snow clearing, and tips on both winter driver and pedestrian safety.

Previous story
Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence
Next story
Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Just Posted

Winter Is Coming: City Launches Real Time Snow Plow Tracker

Residents can now follow snow removal activities with the launch of PlowCRANBROOK… Continue reading

Cranbrook Council sworn in at inaugural meeting

Cranbrook City Council set forth on its four-year term at its regular… Continue reading

Reading with the ICE goes for second year

For the second season, the Kootenay ICE will be taking off their… Continue reading

Key weekend for Avalanche women’s squad

The College of the Rockies (COTR) women’s Avalanche team is looking to… Continue reading

Blades to books for Brendan Semchuk

Forward Brendan Semchuk, who was traded this year to the Kootenay ICE… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures

Memorial ceremony honours B.C. police officer killed a year ago

Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death

Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence

Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Most Read