A skier hits the tire jump during the rail jam at Winter Blizville 2020 in February. Trevor Crawley photo.

Winter Blitzville festival set for February return

Winter Blitzville is returning to Cranbrook after a pandemic-induced hiatus shut down the festival over the last two seasons.

The winter festival will take over the Western Financial Place parking lot fair grounds with Snowmageddon on Saturday, Feb. 18, running from 6 – 9 p.m.

The event will feature X Games snowmobilers and snowboarders catching air and throwing down tricks with performances scheduled throughout the evening.

Admission to the festival is free, and there will be lots of food and beverage vendors on site.

The fiery Snowmageddon finale will get underway at 9 p.m., with a fireworks show set for 9:45 p.m.

The Winter Blitzville festival was initially created as a seasonal event in the colder months of the year that would allow for fireworks, as opposed to having a Canada Day fireworks show during tinder-dry summer conditions.

Additionally, the city hasn’t traditionally had a winter festival, while a fall festival also has also been dormant since 2019.

A skier hits the tire jump during the rail jam at Winter Blizville 2020 in February. Trevor Crawley photo.
