The Keremeos Creek wildfire on Friday, Aug. 19. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire on Friday, Aug. 19. (BC Wildfire Service)

Winds and planned ignitions grow Keremeos Creek wildfire to 7,000 hectares

Winds expected to increase amid risk of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has increased in size by 100 hectares due to wind at high elevations and a pair of planned ignitions, BC Wildfire Service said in an update Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20.

The now 7,042-hectare blaze continues to be driven by wind after about one week of no growth.

Though the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded all evacuation orders on Wednesday, Aug 17, the fire is still considered active and crews are anticipating winds to increase on Saturday and Sunday due to the risk of thunderstorms.

“In many areas, forest fuels at high elevations are green and the moisture content is preventing ignition and spread,” BCWS wrote. “Dead and fallen trees continue to burn at high elevations, on steep slopes.”

The fire is currently stable along the western side of Highway 3A, they added.

Following the conclusion of the South Okanagan’s latest heat warning on Saturday morning, crews said they expect cooler temperatures with moderate humidity throughout the day.

North of Olalla Creek Road, crews are establishing a fuel-free hose lay and extinguishing identified hot spots.

“Mop up and patrol continues throughout the Western flank of the fire, and along the Green Mountain Road where there is minimal fire activity,” BCWS explained.

All structure protection equipment has been demobilized.

There are currently 185 firefighters assigned to work the blaze.

BCWS is reminding residents that smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 3A and surrounding communities.

READ MORE: No more properties are on evacuation order for Keremeos Creek wildfire

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsKeremeosNews

Previous story
VIDEO: Pride in the Puddle kicks off first official Pride week for Cariboo town
Next story
At campaign stop in Nelson, David Eby says all-party committee should implement changes to Police Act

Just Posted

Smoke is pictured billowing from the Connell Ridge fire, south of Cranbrook. (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation alert lifted for 6 properties near Connell Ridge wildfire

BC Nurses’ Union vice president Adriane Gear, fourth from the left, stopped to meet with nurses in Cranbrook on Thursday, Aug. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
BC Nurses’ Union tours East Kootenay to hear feedback on staffing concerns, challenges

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has been working with other conservation groups, governments and zoos to breed, translocate and release endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into British Columbia’s wetlands. The endangered northern leopard frog is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
Team releases endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into wetlands near Kimberley

Riders with the Rolling Barrage, a cross-country motorcycle ride in support of people with PTSD, stopped to visit the Wall of Honour at Rotary Park before heading out of Cranbrook, Thursday, August 18. (Barry Coulter photo)
Thunder across the land: Rolling Barrage raises support for PTSD