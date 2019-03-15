Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks with the media after appearing in front of the Justice committee in Ottawa, Ontario on Feb. 27, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Wilson-Raybould says she’s sticking with Liberals for 2019 vote

Former justice minister says she wants to help change politics, after SNC-Lavalin scandal

Jody Wilson-Raybould is telling her Vancouver constituents she intends to run for re-election this fall as a Liberal.

The former justice minister and attorney general quit Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet last month and has testified that he and his staff inappropriately pressured her to help engineering firm SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal trial on corruption charges.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould says she got ‘veiled’ threats on SNC-Lavalin

In an open letter posted to her website on Friday, she says important questions haven’t been answered about the affair and Canadian politics still has a “culture of conflict, empty partisanship and cynical games.”

The letter also says she has support from people across the country who want to change that, which is why she is staying in politics and in the Liberal party.

Trudeau has said he needs more time to think about whether he will move to expel Wilson-Raybould from caucus, or bar her from running for the party.

Wilson-Raybould was first elected in Vancouver-Granville in 2015 and has already been nominated to carry the Liberal banner in October’s election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1912

March 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook skaters shine at STARSkate

Four skaters from the Cranbrook Skating Club came back with top honours at Super Series in Kelowna

Key City Lightning hosts provincials

The Lightning are hosting the BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 Provincials starting March 17

Kootenay Ice prepare for final games

With the 2018/19 WHL season coming to an end the Ice get ready for the remaining home games

In like a lion, but the lamb is coming

Readers take note — spring is just around the corner! At the… Continue reading

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

“Not Very Okay At All”

Rev. Yme Woensdregt “Piglet?” said Pooh. “Yes Pooh?” said Piglet. “Do you… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the employee at Pages Book Emporium who rushed to return… Continue reading

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Friday’s rallies in more than 100 countries were one of the biggest international actions yet

Letters to the Editor

Twenty Years of the Kootenay Ice As I reflect on the past… Continue reading

Most Read