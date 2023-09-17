Williams Lake RCMP responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. in Williams Lake where they located one man who had died under suspicious circumstances. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. in Williams Lake where they located one man who had died under suspicious circumstances. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

Residents said they heard four gun shots in the Glendale area early Saturday morning

One man is dead following a disturbance in the Glendale area of Williams Lake early Saturday morning (Sept. 16), confirm Mounties.

Williams Lake RCMP are currently investigating the death as suspicious and continue to collect evidence at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. just before 4:30 a.m. where they located the man dead. Residents in the area said they heard four gunshots at that time. Police were door knocking in the neighbourhood Saturday, gathering information.

“Initial evidence gathered at the scene indicated criminality was involved and police are treating the incident as suspicious,” noted RCMP in a news release.

“While the investigation is still in its infancy, Williams RCMP is being supported by the North District RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section and are still collecting evidence at the scene.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Williams RCMP at 250-392-6211.

In May, the same property was the focus of an RCMP investigation where two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested in connection with a stabbing at a downtown motel. In that instance, homes around the residence were evacuated and streets were closed out of caution for the safety of the neighbourhood as police made the arrests and secured the property.

READ MORE: Two arrested, streets reopened after ‘violent altercation’ in Williams Lake

READ MORE: Mounties say stabbing at downtown motel in Williams Lake led to Glendale police presence

Want to read more local stories like this? Sign up for the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsletter right to your email. Consider purchasing a subscription to the Tribune to support local journalism for just .99 cents per week!

crimeRCMPWilliams Lake

Love The Cranbrook Townsman?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP mark 150 years with gala event at Fort Steele
Next story
Armed man breaches fence at Russell Peters comedy show in Vancouver

Just Posted

Special guests at the RCMP gala at Fort Steele Heritage Town Saturday, September 16. The banquet’s head table were led into the Wasa Hotel by Piper Derek Smith. Left to right: Piper Derek Smith, Sergeant Major Heather Lew, Assistant Commissioner John Brewer, Nasu’kin Sophie Pierre, Nasu’kin Joe Pierre, Assistant Superintendant David Greig, Staff Sergeant Barry Graham, Tara Fiedler Graham. (Barry Coulter photo)
RCMP mark 150 years with gala event at Fort Steele

1916
It happened this week in 1916

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Cranbrook city hall.
Cranbrook council passes first reading of planning amendment for Shadow Mountain development