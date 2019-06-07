WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety

WildSafeBC reccomends biking, running with a group whenever possible.

WildSafeBC is reminding mountain bikers and those biking through wildlife corridors to be safe and be bear aware.

Community Coordinator Danica Roussy says bikers in bear country should carry bear spray on their body, rather than their bike.

“Mountain bikers moving at a high rate of speed can potentially surprise bears on paths where sightlines are poor,” Roussy said. “Bears may be attracted to baths where berry-producing shrubs thrive. It is important to constantly be aware of your surroundings when in the backcountry. The best bear encounter is one you can avoid.”

READ MORE: WildSafeBC finds garbage left out overnight, reminds residents to be bear aware

WildSafeBC would also like to remind trail runners to avoid using headphones, be vigilant and make noise by occasionally calling out and clapping your hands.

“Be cautious when travelling downwind or near moving water. If animals cannot smell or hear you, they may be surprised and this can lead to a defensive attack,” Roussy explained.

She adds that hiking with a parter or in a group whenever possible is reccomended.

“Walking in groups of four or more in the backcountry is a safe number, however, when alone in the backcountry always be sure to tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back. It is also important to carry a whistle, water, first aid kit, cell phone/spot/GPS and of course, your bear spray.”


Rogues look to keep it simple ahead of Kootenay Cup

On June 8 the Rocky Mountain Rogues will faceoff against the Elk Valley Bulls for the Kootenay Cup

Elk Valley veterans, first responders mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Veterans dinner attracts record turnout, Bosnia War veteran speaks out about mental health

New political party hoping to make a splash in Kootenays

Rick Stewart running under the banner of the People's Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

Kimberley Dynamiter commits to Humboldt Broncos

Forward Braiden Koran has committed to play with the Broncos for the 2019/20 season

'It's hard to think about them': Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

'Lily' prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn't safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

What's on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Derek Hayes charts the development of the British Columbia via… Continue reading

