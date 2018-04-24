WildSafeBC 2018 season has begun

Is your yard ready for spring and free of wildlife attractants?

The WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook program has started for the 2018 season, and Community Coordinator Danica Roussy is back for her third year. She is once again available o help with any human-wildlife conflict questions or challenges.

The first item on Roussy’s agenda is educating the public about springtime attractant management methods.

“With the warmer weather and longer days, local bears are beginning to stir from hibernation,” said Roussy. “Bear activity in the region will steadily increase over the coming weeks as the animals head to lower elevation valley bottoms in search of early spring vegetation. Let’s start the season off on the right foot by ensuring there are no wildlife attractants accessible on your property before bears or other wildlife have a chance to find them.”

Roussy explains that proactive management is the single best way to prevent conflict and keep neighbourhoods safe. The following is a checklist to get your yard ready for the season:

* Is your garbage securely stored? All garbage should be locked in a secure building until the morning of collection.

* Have you taken down your bird feeders? Pack away your bird feeders for the season and clean up any spilled seed.

* Is your compost pile ready for the spring? Turn your pile well and incorporate new material slowly and with plenty of ‘browns’ to ensure speedy decomposition.

* Are there any other attractants accessible to wildlife? Securely store attractants like recycling bins, pet food, gasoline/diesel canisters and fertilizers indoors.

* If you have livestock, are your electric fences working optimally? Is your livestock feed stored securely?

For more information or to ask questions, contact Roussy at kimberley@wildsafebc.com or 250.908.8101.

If you are in need of advice or assistance for an immediate conflict with wildlife call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

While WildSafeBC works closely with the BC Conservation Officer Service to provide education with regards to dealing with human-wildlife conflict, they are not directly affiliated.

WildSafeBC recognizes that we are situated within the traditional territory of the Ktunaxa Nation. WildSafeBC acknowledges and appreciates the support of the Provincial Government, The Columbia Basin Trust, The Regional District of East Kootenay, The City of Cranbrook and The City of Kimberley.

