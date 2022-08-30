Wildlife viewing platform coming to Confederation Park

A wildlife viewing platform is being planned for Confederation Park as part of a revitalization project, according to an announcement from the the City of Cranbrook.

The inclusion of the platform, made possible due to a significant $25,000 contribution from the Regional District of East Kootenay, will be constructed during the fall and be finished by the end of November.

“Confederation Park is a well-loved wildlife sanctuary that provides park users with a unique opportunity to experience nature,” said Rob Gay, the board chair of the RDEK. “The RDEK is proud to support the revitalization of the park and to provide funding for the construction of the wildlife viewing platform, which will enhance the experience for all.”

According to the city, the revitalization project is focused on the natural areas of Confederation Park, with upgrades planned for the trail surfaces, and parking areas, installation of a toilet, a wildlife-viewing platform, and a dock for educational use, along with new bilingual wayfinding signage.

“It has been an important goal in our Strategic Plan to leverage and enhance our community’s natural assets for the recreational benefit of our residents and visitors,” said Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt. “This funding from the RDEK, along with the funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund will go a long way to enhancing Confederation Park. I am grateful to both for their support of this project.”

Earlier in July, the city received a $180,000 grant from the federal government for the revitalization of Confederation Park, including constructing new amenities while also improving existing ones.

“We are very grateful to the RDEK for their continued support in working with the City of Cranbrook to make special projects like this a reality,” said Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. “The Canada Community Revitalization Fund along with the funding from the RDEK provided thy City with the opportunity to add some real nice upgrades to the Confederation Park/Elizabeth Lake area that locals as well as visitors to the area will get to enjoy for many years to come.”