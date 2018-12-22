Wildfires, flooding: Environment Canada’s top 10 weather stories of 2018

B.C. accounts for three of Canada’s top weather events from January to December

Here is a list of the top 10 bad weather events of 2018, according to Environment Canada.

1. Driven by hot, dry conditions, the number of fires was higher than last year.

2. Three Saskatchewan cities broke all-time records with temperatures into the 40s C.

In Quebec, 93 people died from heat-related causes.

3. The coldest April on record slammed into the hottest-ever May.

4. Hundreds of thousands in Quebec and Ontario were left without power in May as 120-km/h winds snapped power poles and damaged homes.

5. A series of tornadoes tore up the boundary region between Ontario and Quebec on Sept. 21.

6. A snowpack nearly twice the norm, a wet spring and high late-spring temperatures produced flooding in southern B.C.

7. Deep snow, heavy rains and sudden heat created the largest, most damaging flood in modern New Brunswick history.

8. On Aug. 7, a compact storm dumped 58 millimetres of rain downtown and 72 millimetres on Toronto Island.

9. Albertans faced wind-chill cold of -45 C on New Year’s Eve.

10. In April, 12-centimetres of freezing rain, snow and ice pellets fell on Quebec and Ontario.

The Canadian Press

