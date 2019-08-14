A screen shot of the BC Wildfire Service map, which identifies fires within each region across BC.

Wildfire update in the RDEK

No fires currently pose a threat to structures or communities, says BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has released the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service on fires burning within the RDEK.

There are currently several active fires burning in the RDEK, none of which pose any threat to structures or communities, the BC Wildfire Service says.

As the update states, the 45 km St Mary’s FSR (N11375) fire is estimated at 0.2 hectares and is classified as Under Control.

READ MORE: Wildfire danger rating rises in the East Kootenay

The Perry Creek (N11375) fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares and is also classified as Under Control.

When a fire is classified as Under Control, it means the fire is 100 per cent contained and has received sufficient fire suppression action to ensure no further spread.

The South Teepee fire located south of Cranbrook is now classified as Under Control as well.

The Howser Road (N11390) fire is estimated at 0.04 hectares. There is a crew currently working on site to prevent further spread of the fire’s perimeter. It is currently classified as Out of Control.

When a fire is classified as Out of Control, it describes a wildfire that is not responding (or only responding on a limited basis) to supression action, such that the perimeter spread is not being contained.

All of the fires, with the exception of the South Teepee fire, were discovered on August 11, 2019. The BC Wildfire Service says they are all very small spot fires that were lightning caused and do not pose any threat to structures or communities.

A Category 2 open burning ban remains in place for the Southeast Fire Centre, but campfires less than half a metre wide by half a metre tall are still allowed.

Fireworks, sky laterns and target shooting that uses explosive material are also covered by the Category 2 prohibition.

For the latest information on fires, burning restrictions or the WildFire Service visit www.bcwildfire.ca.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog
Next story
Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Local wakesurfers have podium success in Texas

Ryder and Dagen Duczek had podium finishes at the Centurion Water Proof Tour Stop in Waco, Texas

Wildfire update in the RDEK

No fires currently pose a threat to structures or communities, says BC Wildfire Service

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

Cranbrook couple celebrates 65th anniversary, commemorated by MP Stetski

Hugo and Marion Hess were married in Cranbrook on Aug. 7

Kimberley RCMP seek suspect passing counterfeit bills

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that police know the… Continue reading

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Arm wrestler overcomes injury to win national bronze

Three time provincial weight class champ Justin Hancock went into nationals with an injured elbow.

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Most Read