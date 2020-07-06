Wildfire south of Yahk under control

The B.C. Wildfire Service has a small 1.8 hectare blaze under control south of Yahk.

A small wildfire estimated at 1.8 hectares in size south of Yahk is under control, following a response from B.C. Wildfire Service crews over the last two days.

The fire, located a few kilometres north of the Kingsgate border crossing, was reported on Sunday, July 5th, according to the Southeast Fire Centre. Smoke was highly visible to travellers near the junction between Highway 3 and Highway 95, but no structures are currently threatened.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

While air tankers responded Sunday evening, no retardant was used as per a recommendation from the air attack officer. A three-person Initial Attack crew also responded during the evening, while another three-person crew joined on Monday.

Both crews worked to extinguish the fire on Monday, utilizing a nearby water source to install a water delivery system.

BCWS crews will return on Tuesday to check on the situation.