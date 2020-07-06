The B.C. Wildfire Service has a small 1.8 hectare blaze under control south of Yahk.

Wildfire south of Yahk under control

A small wildfire estimated at 1.8 hectares in size south of Yahk is under control, following a response from B.C. Wildfire Service crews over the last two days.

The fire, located a few kilometres north of the Kingsgate border crossing, was reported on Sunday, July 5th, according to the Southeast Fire Centre. Smoke was highly visible to travellers near the junction between Highway 3 and Highway 95, but no structures are currently threatened.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

While air tankers responded Sunday evening, no retardant was used as per a recommendation from the air attack officer. A three-person Initial Attack crew also responded during the evening, while another three-person crew joined on Monday.

Both crews worked to extinguish the fire on Monday, utilizing a nearby water source to install a water delivery system.

BCWS crews will return on Tuesday to check on the situation.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19
Next story
Foreign students must leave U.S. if college classes go online, ICE says

Just Posted

Ktunaxa elder leaves legacy of courage, resilience and mentorship

Herman Alpine helped Ktunaxa move on from Residential School era, was key in revitalization of language

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

RDEK lifts state of local emergency in Fairmont

Clean up continues from two debris flow events at the end of May

Cranbrook receives $4M in federal infrastructure funding

Cranbrook is receiving $4.1 million from the federal government through an infrastructure… Continue reading

Fort Steele reopening with reduced capacity, services

Heritage town reopening to visitors after closing doors due to COVID-19 concerns

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Police issue warning after baby comes across suspected drugs in Kamloops park

The 11-month-old girl’s mother posted photos on social media showing a small plastic bag containing a purple substance

Collision results in train derailment just east of Golden

The derailment occurred Sunday night, according to a statement from CP

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

B.C. highway widening job reduced, costs still up $61 million

Union-only project scales back work to widen Trans-Canada

Aggressive peacock removed from Victoria building entrance after attacking resident

Peacock used entranceway as mating ground for months

Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to slew of sex crimes

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

BC Wildfire Service to conduct night vision trials for helicopters in South Okanagan

This technology could assist with future firefighting operations

Most Read