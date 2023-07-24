Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire south of Kamloops blows up to 2,600 hectares

344 properties are on evacuation order because of the fire

The wildfire burning south of Kamloops has grown to 2,600 hectares.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire was observed at 1,800 hectares last night (July 23) and spread through the morning.

Evacuation orders were expanded around 7:30 p.m. July 23 because of aggressive fire behaviour. A total of 344 properties have been ordered out. Another 157 are on evacuation alert.

Ground crews are working alongside a heavy equipment task force to construct machine guards. Air tankers and helicopters are providing air support.

The lightning-caused fire is highly visible to Kamloops and Highway 5A.

READ MORE: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsKamloops

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly $40K raised for Kamloops man injured trying to save stepdaugter near Revelstoke
Next story
Resources added for structure protection near 2,000 hectare Adams Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Dr. Tracey Parnell delivered a presentation at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook, talking about her experiences volunteering with other medical professionals in Ukraine. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook doctor fundraising for Ukrainian medical equipment, training

A helicopter conducts bucketing operations while responding to the St. Mary’s River wildfire on Friday. Chad St. Pierre photo.
Some evacuation orders rescinded in ʔaq̓am as wildfire response continues

The injured girl was long lined out by Fernie SAR and taken by STARS air ambulance to Calgary. Fernie SAR Facebook
Fernie SAR and Elk Valley RCMP rescue injured 8-year old

(file photo)
Animal Food Bank desperate for Okanagan donations to support fire evacuees