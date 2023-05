A helicopter and crews are on their way to a new fire start in Matthew Creek, just outside of Kimberley, a spokesperson for the Southeast Fire Centre said.

The fire was discovered at around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 and is in the area of Dipper Lake, Horsebarn Recreation site, according to the BC Wildfire Service interactive map, which currently lists the fire at zero hectares.

The spokesperson said the fire is still fresh and no further information is available at this time.

More to come.