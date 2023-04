BC Wildfire Service has reclassified a fire north of Merritt, the Snake Road Wildfire, as being held. (BC Wildfire Service) BC Wildfire Service has reclassified a fire north of Merritt, the Snake Road Wildfire, as being held. (BC Wildfire Service)

A wildfire near Merritt is now classified as being held.

The fire is located near Snake Road, north of Merritt. Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake was closed for a period of time Saturday.

The wildfire reached 20 hectares in size before it was reclassified.

The fire was caused by human activity and was discovered by fire crews shortly before noon on April 29.

