Wildfire north of Kamloops at 4,000 hectares, 136 properties evacuated

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

A total of 136 properties have been ordered evacuated due to the Sparks Lake wildfire north of Kamloops.

The fire, which still sits at 4,000 hectares, is threatening structures in Electoral Areas “E” and “J” (Bonaparte Plateau and Copper Desert Country).

#BCWildfire Service is continuing suppression efforts on the Sparks Lake Wildfire (K21001), which is estimated at 4000 ha. Today there are 56 firefighters along with 10 helicopters and 2 pieces of heavy equipment. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 30, 2021

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 136 properties addressed as:

5472 to 5993 3400 Rd;

5293 and 5675 342 Rd;

5848 Clinton-Loon Lake Forest Service Rd;

7888 and 8396 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake Forest Service Rd;

3328 to 3988 Copper Creek Rd;

6385 Deadman-Cache Creek Rd;

3653 to 5265 Deadman-Vidette Rd;

7824 to 10020 Deadman-Vidette Rd;

3401 to 3433 McBride Rd;

3385 to 3493 Red Lake Dr;

3453 to 3473 Strom Pl;

4595 to 8660 Tranquille Criss Creek Rd; and

other properties as identified on the following map.

Those who have been ordered to evacuate their homes are asked to report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre Parking lot at 1655 Island Parkway in Kamloops, and remain in, or near to, the vehicle you arrived in.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Almost 450 properties north of Kamloops are on evacuation alert as the Sparks Lake wildfire continues to rage.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has expanded the evacuation alert to 298 properties in the Loon Lake and Hihium Lake areas within Electoral Areas “E” and “J.” The alert also remains in effect for 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas.

TNRD EOC has issued another evacuation alert due to the Sparks Lake Wildfire, which now poses a threat to the structures and residents on 298 addressed properties in the #LoonLake and Hihium Lake areas #BCWildfire #Kamloopshttps://t.co/NFhYeLOWcx pic.twitter.com/EN0jL7tAw4 — TNRD (@TNRD) June 30, 2021

The TNRD has ordered the evacuation of 18 properties in Copper Desert Country.

Since this morning, the BC Wildfire Service has increased the number of resources battling the Sparks Lake fire, with 56 firefighters, 10 helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Crews are continuing work to establish control lines.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Nine more properties north of Kamloops have been ordered evacuated as a wildfire 15 kilometres north of the city continues to grow.

The blaze at Sparks Lake has grown to 4,000 hectares as of Wednesday morning, up from 2,300 hectares on Tuesday night.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has ordered 18 properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) evacuated and another 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas remain on evacuation alert.

The #BCWildfire Service is reminding the public to stay clear of firefighting aircraft and active wildfires. This includes the operation of watercraft and drones. Interference can affect of fire suppression activities and pose safety risks to both the public and BCWS personnel. pic.twitter.com/wSi5fuRlUz — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 30, 2021

The BC Wildfire Service has 35 firefighters on-site, with seven helicopters six water skimmers and two pieces of heavy equipment.

Overnight, crews saw continuous fire activity while they worked to push in guards for the fire. The BC Wildfire Service says the Sparks Lake fire is now a 24-hour operation and there will be crews on-site day and night.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

The Sparks Lake wildfire north of Kamloops has more than doubled in size to 2,300 hectares as of Tuesday night (June 29), prompting an evacuation alert to be expanded to 150 properties in the area.

The wildfire remains out of control just 15 kilometres north of Kamloops lake. Forty-seven firefighters, six helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment were used to combat the blaze throughout the day Tuesday and 20 personnel remained on-scene overnight.

UPDATE: We are signing off for the evening with an update on the Sparks Lake wildfire (K21001) that is now estimated at 2300 hectares. The fire saw significant growth throughout the day because of the hot weather and dry conditions in the area. pic.twitter.com/85eITNT7cu — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 30, 2021

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for nine properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) on Tuesday and 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas are on evacuation alert.

The TNRD has launched a new evacuation status dashboard and interactive map. View the location of evacuation alerts and orders, see current BC Wildfires in the region, or enter an address to find out the current evacuation status https://t.co/JO7eSlQTa3 pic.twitter.com/PeT6cw0pmn — TNRD (@TNRD) June 18, 2021

The fire sparked on June 28 and quickly grew due to the hot and dry weather. Temperatures in the area are forecasted to remain in the realm of 40 C through the next few days.

Black Press Media has requested further information from the BC Wildfire Service.

