A wildfire was discovered on the south end of Chehalis Lake north of Harrison Hot Springs on Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon. (Screenshot/BCWS)

A wildfire was discovered on the south end of Chehalis Lake north of Harrison Hot Springs on Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon. (Screenshot/BCWS)

Wildfire north of Harrison grows to 28 hectares

Fire has jumped in size shortly after discovery

A wildfire south of Chehalis Lake has grown to 28 hectares one day after it was discovered.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) states a two-hectare wildfire about an hour’s drive from Harrison Hot Spring has grown significantly in size over the course of 24 hours. The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.

There is a wildfire on the north side of Chehalis Lake that remains “out of control” but has not grown beyond 767 hectares. That wildfire, also believed to be human-caused, has been burning since early June. It is the largest local wildfire so far this year.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 386 active wildfires throughout the province. Air quality in the eastern Fraser Valley is moderate as of Monday afternoon, and smoky skies can be seen throughout the area.

More to come.

@AdamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Harrison Hot Springs

Previous story
UPDATE: Rest of West Kelowna’s Smith Creek allowed to head home
Next story
UPDATE: West Kelowna school, Smith Creek allowed to head home

Just Posted

Tanya Finley addresses the crowd at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce during a forum on crime in the community.Trevor Crawley photo.
Businesses, politicians appeal for solutions to tackle rising crime, thefts in Cranbrook

Clockwise from top left: Manav Basyal and Biren Majhi have opened the new Baker 89 in downtown Cranbrook. Left to right — Ram Tiwari, Biren Majhi, Manav Basyal and Sooni Tiwari (front); Wloka Farms in Creston is expanding their storage facility located right behind the fruit stand; Brian Donald is the general manager at Craftsman Collision; Last week the iconic Hudson’s Bay Store in downtown Banff closed its doors.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

The Rocky Mountain Rogues in action against the Terrace Northmen, Saturday’s Saratoga Cup Semifinal, August 26 at COTR Field. (Barry Coulter photo)
Rogues three-peat as Saratoga Cup champs

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman