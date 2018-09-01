Crews hold wildfire near Okanagan Falls

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Kristi Patton A new wildfire broke out late Friday afternoon near Okanagan Falls. Kristi Patton/Western News

Update: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1

A wildfire north of Okanagan Falls is now being held by wildfire crews, said fire information officer Nicole Bonnett.

BC Wildfire Service crews assisted the local fire department in combating the fire into the night yesterday with two helicopters and air tankers, she said.

The fire is believed to be human caused, Bonnett said.

Another fire near Penticton’s Old Airport Road is also considered to be under control and crews are mopping up hotspots this morning, she said.

Original: Friday, Aug. 31

Update: 8:53 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation says Highway 97, one kilometre north of Okanagan Falls, has reopened in both directions after being closed earlier in the evening due to brush fire west of the south Okanagan town.

Update 8 p.m

The Ministry of Transportation is now estimating Highway 97 will re-open to traffic at 9 p.m. The road is closed one kilometre north of Okanagan Falls. Meanwhile, the detours using Eastside Road for northbound traffic and Highway 3A for southbound traffic remain in effect.

Update 7:50 p.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions one kilometre north of Okanagan Falls due to the fire that is now estimated at seven hectares in size. No estimated time of re-opening has been set. An assessment is in progress and the Ministry of Transportation says it will update the road situation at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, a detour route using Eastside Road for northbound traffic is in place and a detour route using Highway 3A is in place for southbound traffic.

Update 7:12 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning on the west side of Okanagan Falls is now about seven hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service personnel continue to respond alongside Okanagan Falls fire department firefighters and are working to build a guard and establish hose lay. Air tankers and helicopters remain on site. The fire service is calling it the Green Lake Road wildfire.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 in both direction 1 km north of Okanagan Falls because of a brush fire. No detour available. Estimated time of opening currently not available. Assessment in progress. Next update 7:00 PM. #Penticton https://t.co/7gVuGTfjoF — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 1, 2018

Update 6:25 p.m.

Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls is closed as crews work to get the wildfire under control.

Helicopters are continually bucketing the fire.

BC Wildfire working on extinguishing a fire on the west side of Waterman’s Hill In Okanagan Falls #penticton #okanagan #bcwildifre pic.twitter.com/mPV3gi8ybI — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) September 1, 2018

Update 6 p.m.

Nicole Bonnett, information officer for BC Wildfire, said an origin and cause team is on the way to investigate.

The fire is estimated to be about one hectare in size.

***

Original:

BC Wildfire is assisting Okanagan Falls fire crews with a blaze on the west side of an area know as Waterman’s Hill.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire start on the west side of #OkanaganFalls at the request of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department. BC wildfire crews and airtankers and helicopters are en route. Further details will be provided as they become available. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 31, 2018

Local fire crews have shut down Green Lake Road off of Highway 97.

RELATED: Penticton firefighters attend another grassfire

Smoke and flames are visible for some distance in the area.

BC Wildfire is responding with ground crews and air support.

RELATED: Snowy Mountain fire still smoky

The fire, that broke out about 4:30 p.m., is suspected human-caused and is under investigation.

More to come.

Wildfire in Okanagan Falls on the west side of Waterman’s Hill pic.twitter.com/20RiLK5vF2 — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) September 1, 2018

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.