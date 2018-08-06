Wildfire near Cranbrook is out, but conditions are heating up

Southeast Fire Centre urges residents to be extremely careful; Human-caused fires divert resources from naturally occuring wildfires.

A small wildfire that was discovered Saturday, August 4, just south of Cranbrook is now out, according to the Southeast Fire Centre.

The fire, just off Hidden Valley Road 2. 5 kilometres south of Cranbrook, was believed to be human caused, according to BC Wildfire Service. It reached .2 hectares in size.

Meanwhile, several lightning strikes are burning in the Southeast Fire Centre — basically covering the Kootenays. The largest is the Sage Creek wildfire 65 kilometres southeast of Fernie near the Alberta border has reached 1,239 hectares in size.

An Alberta Incident Management Team (IMT) is on site of this fire, according to Carlee Kachman of the Southeast Fire Centre (SEFC).

Further north, the Whitetail Creek fire just outside Kootenay National Park has been burning for over a week, at one point prompting the closure of the highway because of visibility concerns. As of Sunday, August 5, the fire was at 240 hectares, still classified as out of control.

The SEFC’s Kachman reiterated that residents must be extremely careful during the current hot, dry conditions.

Human-caused wildfires, she said divert hard pressed firefighting resources from the naturally occurring wildfires.

In the East Kootenay region, $4,600 in fines were issued in relation to four separate fires during fire ban patrols on Friday, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service

“What were the campers thinking?,” B.C.’s conservation service tweeted Saturday.

“As always, [the public should remember] that the campfire ban is in place. and that diverts from the naturally occurring wildfires that are occurring,” Kachman said.

“We did have a band of lightning that went through … there are lots of different wildfires throughout our region. Not necessarily near Cranbrook though.

“So be mindful, because we’re going to be going really hot and dry going into the next few days — even more so that now.

Previous story
Temps to heat up this week
Next story
Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Just Posted

Wildfire near Cranbrook is out, but conditions are heating up

Southeast Fire Centre urges residents to be extremely careful; Human-caused fires divert resources from naturally occuring wildfires.

Temps to heat up this week

Environment Canada forecasting highs of mid- to late-30 degrees C this week across B.C. Interior.

Chernove earns gold, defends world title

Cranbrook cyclist on top of the podium in road race, captures silver in time trial.

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Search Warrant Results in Two Cranbrook Residents Arrested and Drugs Seized

On August 2, 2018 at approximately 9:00 PM, the Cranbrook RCMP Crime… Continue reading

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Most Read