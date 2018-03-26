Wildfire mitigation funding distributed across the region

ʔaq̓am community gets money for fuel reduction after summer wildfire threatened structures.

The ʔaq̓am community is getting some support from the Columbia Basin Trust, which doled out nearly $1 million in funding to reduce wildfire risks in the region.

The First Nations community near Cranbrook will receive funding for wildfire mitigation efforts such as tree felling, pruning and thinning over 64 hectares of high risk areas where a fire event could threaten a home, critical infrastructure or cultural heritage sites.

The area around ʔaq̓am went through a wildfire scare this past summer when a 400-hectare blaze sparked up in a rural area out by the St. Eugene Mission.

“In September 2017, the ʔaq̓am community experienced a 400-hectare wildfire that threatened property and resulted in the evacuation of 36 on-reserve homes,” said Julie Couse, Director of Lands and Natural Resources. “Approximately 110 individuals were displaced for a period of three days. The Wildfire Mitigation Grant will allow us to treat the highest-priority sites to protect our collective ʔaq̓amnik citizens.”

Other projects include Home Ignition Zone assessments on all on-reserve structures as well as FireSmart activities to become a certified FireSmart community.

In addition to ʔaq̓am, CBT funding has also been awarded to the City of Fernie, City of Castlegar and City of Revelstoke.

Fernie’s portion of the funding will go towards creating a FireSmart demonstration forest where residents will work alongside professionals to thin trees and reduce fire fuels.

“This public participation approach will transfer wildfire risk mitigation awareness, knowledge and skills by showing and involving stakeholders, not just telling them,” said Ted Ruiter, Fire Chief and Director of Fire and Emergency Services. “It will encourage them to use skills gained in building the site to reducing vegetation and fuel hazards near their own homes and neighbourhoods, in ways that retain an attractive forest while respecting wildlife and other habitat requirements.”

Castlegar’s funding will go towards recruiting students from Selkirk College’s Forestry Technology program, who will conduct FireSmart assessments for private property owners. The students will also help out with reducing wildfire risks on municipal lands by creating prescriptions conducting fuel reduction activities.

Revelstoke will be putting an emphasis on public education on FireSmart practices and procedures while also establishing clear guidelines for developers who wish to build in areas with adjacent forests.

Previous story
Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Just Posted

Wildfire mitigation funding distributed across the region

ʔaq̓am community gets money for fuel reduction after summer wildfire threatened structures.

PHOTOS: Our Lady Peace, Matthew Good rock out Cranbrook

Matthew Good and Our Lady Peace rocked out Western Financial Place on… Continue reading

Man arrested after firearms incident near golf course

RCMP and Police Dog Services arrest a 24-year-old man, multiple firearms charges proposed.

Bear Dawn

It’s that time of year when bears start to poke their heads out of their dens in search of food and water.

Stetski blasts Liberals for defeating heritage bill

Bill introduced by Tories would have provided tax credits for heritage building renovations.

WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

Most Read