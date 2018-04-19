Wildfire mitigation around city won’t come cheap: report

A 48,000 hectare buffer around the City of Cranbrook will greatly reduce wildfire risk, but come with a hefty bill, however, there are opportunities for cost recovery, according to a report.

Authored by Robert Gray and Geoff Byford, the report notes that the total cost of treating the identified area around the city is estimated at $28 million,adding that the volume and value of the merchantable wood in the study area is insufficient to cover the total project costs.

That figure rises when it comes to carrying out prescribed burning operations in Crown Land within the study area, which is estimated in excess of $40 million.

“The cost of mitigating a wildfire that would lead to the evacuation of the community involves the large-scale treatment of hazardous rules on the landscape around the community and determinating the net cost of treatment,” reads the report. “There are optimum forest structure and composition conditions for the forests surrounding Cranbrook that would have a highly significant impact on fire behaviour.”

A major aspect of the report looks at the economics of treating lands around the city.

For example, 28,000 hectares of Crown Land identified in the scenario is estimated to generate a net revenue of just under $23 million for merchantable timber, however, once post-harvest wildfire hazard abatement is factored in, that net revenue becomes negative $22 million.

“The volume and value of merchantable wood in the study area is insufficient to cover the cost of harvest operations, stumpage, biomass treatment and post-harvest hazardous rules treatment,” reads the report.

There are ways to reduce the estimated $40 million it would cost for prescribed burning by combining small treatment units into larger units and moving to aerial ignition, which is cited as one example.

Another option includes reinvesting a portion of stumpage revenue back into hazardous fuel mitigation. The report notes that a large portion of revenue from the industrial activities related to treating the area would stay local and be fed back into the local economy.

The report also addressed the impact of a community-wide evacuation of 20,047 residents in 10,400 households. Given that the greatest wildfire threat to Cranbrook comes from the southwest, that means evacuation routes must lead east or north first before heading west.

Accounting for economic impacts to businesses and industry such as grocery stores, hospitality, industrial, transportation, productivity loss and household evacuation, the report concludes that an evacuation would cost an estimated $13 million a day and $51 million over three days.

Previous story
Trans Mountain supplies 100% of Kootenay gas
Next story
B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Just Posted

Trans Mountain supplies 100% of Kootenay gas

Kootenay and Okanagan consumers have a lot to lose if Alberta slows gas supply say petroleum analyst

Parkland grade 8 and 9 bands win golds in Seattle festival

“We are Parkland, this is what we do”

Wildfire mitigation around city won’t come cheap: report

A 48,000 hectare buffer around the City of Cranbrook will greatly reduce… Continue reading

Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

Wildsight, locals weigh in on proposed tenure from Retallack and Lower Kootenay Band

The proposal is for an adventure tourism tenure in 71,000 hectares of the Purcell Mountains.

Ground broken on $4 million train car preservation project

Cranbrook History Centre’s heritage train cars will no longer be at the mercy of mother nature

Letters to the Editor: April 19

The Challenge of Community Thank you Yme Woensdregt for your thoughtful weekly… Continue reading

JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes returns to Cranbrook in June

Registration is open for the 2018 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Walk… Continue reading

Harry Manx brings the ‘Mysticssippi’ Sound to Key City Theatre

“Essential link” between the music of East and West, creating musical short stories that wed the tradition of the Blues with the depth of classical Indian ragas

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks, becoming viral video

Olympic gold now official for B.C. weightlifter

Christine Girard’s bronze medal from 2012 Olympics upgraded to gold, IOC announces

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, debate hasn’t quit

Om April 21, 1918 two Canadians in their canvas-covered Sopwith Camel biplanes engaged the enemy

VIDEO: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited Faith Dickinson, founder of Cuddles for Cancer

Most Read