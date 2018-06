54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

BC Wildfire Service reported a wildfire east of Fairmont Hot Springs. The roughly 54-hectare wildfire is suspected to be human-caused, and was discovered Sunday.

Labeled the ‘Branch B White Rock’ fire, it is currently the largest burning wildfire in the southeast fire centre, and is not under control at this time.

The Pioneer will update this story when more information is available.