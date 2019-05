A wildfire discovered yesterday between Jaffray and Mayook is now classified as under control. File photo

A wildfire discovered yesterday between Jaffray and Mayook is now classified as under control.

The fire, located close to Fenwick Rd., grew to a size of 0.10 hectares, and is said to be person caused.

